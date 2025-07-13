V2 Financial group LLC Sells 9,132 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

V2 Financial group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of V2 Financial group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.12.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

