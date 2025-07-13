United Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

United Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of United Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.44 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.