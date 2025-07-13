Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Trimmed by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after acquiring an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.63.

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.15. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

