Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,695,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

