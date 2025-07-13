Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

Featured Stories

