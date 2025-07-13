TruNorth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 852 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TJX Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:TJX opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
