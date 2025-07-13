Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Shares Up 27.3% – Time to Buy?

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 890,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 924% from the average daily volume of 86,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Tower Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$21.81 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Tower Resources Company Profile
Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which includes 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares situated in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; and the More Creek project that consists of 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.
See Also
