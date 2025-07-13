The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $11,175,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

