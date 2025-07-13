TFR Capital LLC. Sells 10,210 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TFR Capital LLC. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of DHI opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.