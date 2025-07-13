TFR Capital LLC. Has $503,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TFR Capital LLC. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $88.83.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

