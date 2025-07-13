TFR Capital LLC. Has $503,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TFR Capital LLC. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $88.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
