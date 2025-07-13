TFR Capital LLC. Has $3.48 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TFR Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $303.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

