TFR Capital LLC. Buys 94 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.1% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LULU opened at $236.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.85. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

