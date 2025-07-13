Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.