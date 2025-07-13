Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. 2,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.