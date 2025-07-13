Stillwater Wealth Management Group Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Stillwater Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.9% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,588,000. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.