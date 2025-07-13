Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 5,549 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $32,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $153.57 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

