Stephens Inc. AR Buys 37,119 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.19.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

