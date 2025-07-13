Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 29,086 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for about 2.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $7,957,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 116.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $157.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

