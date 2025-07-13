Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Sells 14,375 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UITB opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.1751 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.