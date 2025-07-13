Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $121,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after purchasing an additional 183,813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 201,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

