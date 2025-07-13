Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

IBM stock opened at $283.33 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.