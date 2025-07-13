Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4%

DE opened at $512.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.38. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

