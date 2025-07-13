Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 2,192 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVBU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NVBU stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (NVBU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NVBU was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

