Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $59,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

