Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $801.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,098.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.57. The stock has a market cap of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

