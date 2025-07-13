Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

