Schear Investment Advisers LLC Invests $365,000 in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

