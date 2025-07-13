Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. CJS Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average is $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.