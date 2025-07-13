Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises 2.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,427,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 95,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Royal Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $191.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.