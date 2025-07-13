Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 26.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 440,977,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 991% from the average daily volume of 40,432,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Up 26.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

