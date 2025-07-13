Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Bought by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

