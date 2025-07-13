Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.