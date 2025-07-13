Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Increases Position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Acuity by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Acuity by 45.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.08. Acuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

