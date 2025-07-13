Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Docusign by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC raised Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

