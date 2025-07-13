Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Acquires Shares of 150 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $443.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.60 and its 200 day moving average is $424.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.