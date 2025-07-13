Reviewing NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dave and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave 0 1 7 0 2.88 NextNav 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dave currently has a consensus price target of $227.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.26%. NextNav has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Dave.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Dave has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dave and NextNav”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave $347.10 million 7.79 $57.87 million $3.63 55.83 NextNav $5.67 million 376.88 -$101.88 million ($1.02) -15.82

Dave has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dave and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave 13.75% 34.85% 20.90% NextNav -2,091.01% -193.20% -46.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Dave shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Dave shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of NextNav shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave beats NextNav on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave

Dave, Inc. is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health. The company was founded by Jason Wilk, Paras Chitrakar, and John Wolanin in October 2015 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service. The company also provides TerraPoiNT, an 3D PNT system, provides positioning, navigation and timing services provided by GPS through a land-based GPS satellite constellation. It serves Wi-Fi, telecom, public safety, gaming and location apps, and critical infrastructure applications. NextNav Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

