Reviewing Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Norwood Financial and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Norwood Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $54.53 million 4.28 -$160,000.00 $0.09 280.33 Eastern Bankshares $1.09 billion 3.12 $119.56 million ($0.65) -24.43

This table compares Norwood Financial and Eastern Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Norwood Financial pays out 1,377.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eastern Bankshares pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Eastern Bankshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 1.12% 8.35% 0.74% Eastern Bankshares -15.56% 6.42% 0.91%

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; personal and business credit services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates branches in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

