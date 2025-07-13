Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

