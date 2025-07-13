Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 46 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $302.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

