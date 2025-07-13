Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.74 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 218.75%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

