Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,187,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TSM opened at $230.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.