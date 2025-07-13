Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $15,801,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $12,952,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $12,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

