Promising Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 10th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater treatment—on a regulated or semi-regulated basis. Because demand for these services remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks tend to offer predictable cash flows and consistent dividend payouts. Investors often classify them as defensive holdings, favoring income generation and lower volatility over high growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,854,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,364,319. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average of $323.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.30, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.68. 2,057,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.05 and its 200 day moving average is $493.79. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $356.61. 1,761,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,018. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,167,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,976,468. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,242,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,540. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

