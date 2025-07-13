Promising Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 10th

Vertiv, Shopify, HubSpot, Mondelez International, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating online social networking platforms—examples include Meta (Facebook), Twitter, and Snap. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to advertising revenues, user growth metrics, and monetization strategies tied to digital communities. Their market performance often reflects changes in user engagement, platform innovations, and regulatory or privacy developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.61. 20,324,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,135. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $560.48. 560,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,995. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,243.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.81.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. 4,161,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,769. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $8.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.99. 1,301,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,994. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

