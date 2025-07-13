Prism Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after acquiring an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

