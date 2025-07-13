Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

