Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,916.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

