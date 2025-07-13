Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.