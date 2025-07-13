Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,715 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

