Platform Technology Partners Has $423,000 Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,132.29.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,105.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $996.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $971.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.